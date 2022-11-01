Celebrating The Light of Christmas

When we look at homes, businesses, town squares and churches all decorated with Christmas lights, it should remind us all of the true Light of Christmas, Jesus. KXOJ, American Waste Control and Fly Tulsa invite you to join us as we celebrate the Light of Christmas at ceremonies all over the metro this holiday season. Listen for locations where we’ll broadcast live and help usher in the sights and sounds of the season.

Here are some of the places we’ll be broadcasting live:

November 3rd: Thank to Spirit Bank, we will broadcast live starting at 5pm at the Sapulpa Lights On Ceremony from the Sapulpa Courthouse Gazebo. Join us downtown to turn on the lights and kick off the Route 66 Christmas Chute, a new 21,000 square foot walkable Christmas chute with 10 themes along with Santa, live reindeer and the 30-foot-tall “Tree of Hope.”

November 17th: We’ll be in Broken Arrow for “Christmas In Broken Arrow” starting at 5:30pm. With the official lighting of the tree and Main Street, the Rose District and its merchants will be celebrating the start of the holiday season with live music from Grady Nichols and his band, horse-drawn carriages, an open ice rink, and Santa Claus himself!

November 26th: Join us in Owasso for Lights On Owasso when we broadcast live from 5-7pm from Redbud Festival Park. Enjoy the 34′ Tree, get pictures with Santa and his elves, sing along with the carolers and enjoy the food trucks at Redbud Festival Park.

Listen for more locations and opportunities to bring our family out and celebrate the Light of Christmas with us. Of course, it all builds up to the annual Tulsa Christmas Parade on December 10th in downtown Tulsa.