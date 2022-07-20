Christmas With Amy Grant & Michael W Smith 12/1

94.1 KXOJ is proud to present Multi-platinum selling Grammy winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith as they take their popular Christmas tour on the road this holiday season, joined by very special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys. This highly-anticipated seasonal show will make a stop at the Tulsa Theater on December 1st.

The iconic duo loves sharing the stage during their favorite time of year and as a result, the Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith Christmas Tour has become one of the most popular annual holiday events nationwide, with sold-out performances across the country every year!

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10am. Get in on the KXOJ pre-sale happening July 22nd at 10am, through July 28th at 10pm. Just use the password: MERRY2022

“I look forward to every chance I have to share the stage with Michael…. especially at Christmas,” Grant says. “He is such a gifted musician and I enjoy creating these special memories with him on stage. This tour is one we both can’t wait to do every single year.”

“It’s no secret how much I love Christmas music,” Smith adds. “And performing some of these classic holiday songs with Amy makes it even more special. This time of year is made even better because we get to spend the Christmas season on stage together.”

“Having Michael Tait join us this year is something Amy and I are both looking forward to,” Smith says. “We’ve been friends for years, and to now have his voice and energy incorporated into this show is going to make it even more incredible! I look forward to continuing on to eight more cities with him to round out my own Christmas tour schedule.”