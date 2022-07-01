Summer “Break” for John 3:16 Mission

Over the last few weeks we’ve been giving away delicious coffee from Olioroma and talking about how you can support John 3:16 when you shop for coffee online, but since we started we’ve been hearing more and more from our friends at John 3:16 Mission talking about how brutal this summer heatwave has been for the homeless population and the stress it has put on Mission resources. The cooling stations they provide as well as meals and shelter are in high demand this summer and so we’re going to do something a little different for the next two weeks.

Instead of a coffee break for ourselves, let’s give a “break” to John 3:16 Mission and think about those in need, literally giving them a break with a special fundraiser.

So whether you drink coffee or not, we want to invite you to give to the mission directly for this emergency need- they gave us an easy to remember keyword- just text 50155 with keyword COFFEE and you can donate right from your phone.

When you take a break this week – for coffee, a soda, ice-cream, snow cone, whatever, let it be a reminder to text 50155 with the keyword coffee and give to the mission during this very hot summer.