Consumed By Fire free concert June 25th

First Bank Of Owasso and 94.1 KXOJ invite you to a FREE KXOJ concert in the park at Redbud Festival Park on Sunday night, June 25th.

Come see Oklahoma’s own Consumed By Fire with their top 5 song “First Things First” and enjoy a great night of worship, music and fun. We’ll have food trucks before the show as we broadcast live from the Redbud District starting at 4pm. Special thanks to the City Of Owasso for hosting us! We also want to thank Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso for their sponsorship.

More about Consumed By Fire:

No strangers to the road life, up-and-coming Contemporary Christian Music band, Consumed By Fire, are living out the name of their band in a brand-new way. Comprised of Caleb Ward (lead vocals), Jordan Ward (harmonies/percussion), and Josh Ward (guitar/harmonies), the three brothers from Oklahoma are living out God’s calling for their lives, to share God’s grace far and wide through music. “If it wasn’t this form of ministry, if it wasn’t music, it would just be something else. Ministry is what we were born to do,” Caleb says. The band’s sound, heavily influenced by the music they grew up on, is thanks in part to their father’s eclectic taste. Filled with honest truths and the band’s honed musicality, “First Things First,” the band’s current radio single, is evidence of Consumed By Fire’s family bond and the unconditional love of both their earthly and heavenly fathers. To learn more, visit consumedbyfire.com.