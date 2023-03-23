Can you imagine the challenges faced by a single mother in countries like Haiti, Guatemala, or Nicaragua who struggles to provide food, education, and spiritual and physical development for her children while earning less than a dollar a day? For most of us, this would seem impossible, but the reality is that it’s a daily struggle for many families in these Latin American countries and beyond.

Join KXOJ on Wednesday, March 29th, and Thursday, March 30th as we help Cross International help those in need.

Cross International is thrilled to announce its upcoming partnership to support these families and provide food, Christian education, and spiritual development for children in need. With a one-time gift of just $64, you can help us provide all of this and more for one child for an entire year.

Chronic malnutrition, lack of education, and limited access to spiritual resources are just a few of the obstacles that these children face. But with your generous support, we can help them overcome these challenges and thrive.

Would you consider joining us in prayerfully supporting one or more of these children with a single gift of $64 or more? It’s easy to donate – simply call us at 1-866-700-4623 or click here to donate today.. Thank you for your compassionate support!