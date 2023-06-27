Help Save Children in Haiti

Recent flooding and earthquake in Haiti over the last few days, has displaced thousands of people. Families have had to uproot with just the clothes on their backs in these regions.

Mud slides and earthquake issues have caused extreme issues with getting food and finding clean water to drink.

Children are the ones suffering the most. Let’s come alongside the Cross International partners serving right now, not only in Haiti but in Guatemala and Nicaragua as well to provide urgently needed, healthy nutritious food, clean water, medical supplies and other life saving resources.

Your gift will make a powerful kingdom impact on children and families, works for a full year not only providing the physical needs children and families have, but allows the Cross International partners on the ground to introduce them to Jesus!