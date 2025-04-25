Day Of Prayer & Hope

The National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 1st and we’ve teamed up with several of our sponsors to create an impactful day of prayer and outreach for our community. Hope Heating & Cooling, Regent Bank and Burnett Home Improvement are all joining KXOJ in this effort.
First, we’ll be sharing reminders to pray for Tulsa and beyond all day on the air. You’ll hear from some of your favorite artists as well as business leaders all encouraging you to pray for our community and our nation. You can pray on your own or use the KXOJ Prayer page to share prayer requests and pray for others.
At the same time, we’ll be hosting a Day Of Hope in the parking lot of Victory Church at 77th & S. Lewis. We’re not asking you to give, but rather offering prayer support and practical help to anyone in need, no strings attached. You can come by for free groceries, counseling, prayer support and many other types of ministry. Several non-profits will be on hand offering a wide variety of assistance to anyone who comes by. See a list of some of the ministries on hand at the bottom of this page.
Some of the ministries on hand for the Day Of Hope:
Day of Hope
Providing prayer and groceries!
https://choose-hope.net/day-of-hope/
Red Bird Ministries
A grief support organization partnering in prayer for individuals and families who’ve experienced the loss of a loved one—especially children. At the event, they’ll offer prayer and support for those grieving.
redbird.love
Bridging Hunger
A local nonprofit that combines food distribution with prayer and hope. They’ll be feeding families and praying with guests at the event.
bridginghunger.com
Emerge Global
An Oklahoma-based ministry supporting single moms through counseling, mentorship, and housing programs. At Day of Hope, they’ll offer encouragement and next steps to moms needing support.
emergehopeandhelp.org
Hope Dealerz
A Tulsa street ministry known for “bringing church to the streets.” They’ll be sharing encouragement, prayer, and helping people connect with faith and resources.
hopedealerz918.com
One River Prayer Bus
Known for their “Just Bus” and prayer pop-ups across Oklahoma, One River will bring a mobile prayer experience to the Day of Hope—inviting people to encounter peace, hope, and connection.
oneriver.community
Love, Haircuts and Maux
This local initiative will provide free haircuts during the outreach to help guests feel refreshed, restored, and valued.
Safe Families for Children
A movement offering safe, temporary homes for kids whose families are in crisis—keeping children out of the foster system and supporting reunification. They’ll be there to help parents and families find support and resources. safe-families.org
Pushed to Purpose Ministries
An empowerment and prayer ministry encouraging people to discover their God-given purpose. They’ll be there to pray, encourage, and help individuals take their next step.
facebook.com/pushedtopurposeministries
Hope Is Alive
A Christ-centered recovery ministry based in Oklahoma, offering sober mentoring homes for men and women overcoming addiction. At Day of Hope, they’ll be praying with people and helping those in need find a path to recovery. hopeisalive.net