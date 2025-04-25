Day Of Prayer & Hope

Some of the ministries on hand for the Day Of Hope:

Day of Hope

Providing prayer and groceries!

https://choose-hope.net/day-of-hope/

Red Bird Ministries

A grief support organization partnering in prayer for individuals and families who’ve experienced the loss of a loved one—especially children. At the event, they’ll offer prayer and support for those grieving.

redbird.love

Bridging Hunger

A local nonprofit that combines food distribution with prayer and hope. They’ll be feeding families and praying with guests at the event.

bridginghunger.com

Emerge Global

An Oklahoma-based ministry supporting single moms through counseling, mentorship, and housing programs. At Day of Hope, they’ll offer encouragement and next steps to moms needing support.

emergehopeandhelp.org

Hope Dealerz

A Tulsa street ministry known for “bringing church to the streets.” They’ll be sharing encouragement, prayer, and helping people connect with faith and resources.

hopedealerz918.com

One River Prayer Bus

Known for their “Just Bus” and prayer pop-ups across Oklahoma, One River will bring a mobile prayer experience to the Day of Hope—inviting people to encounter peace, hope, and connection.

oneriver.community

Love, Haircuts and Maux

This local initiative will provide free haircuts during the outreach to help guests feel refreshed, restored, and valued.

Safe Families for Children

A movement offering safe, temporary homes for kids whose families are in crisis—keeping children out of the foster system and supporting reunification. They’ll be there to help parents and families find support and resources. safe-families.org

Pushed to Purpose Ministries

An empowerment and prayer ministry encouraging people to discover their God-given purpose. They’ll be there to pray, encourage, and help individuals take their next step.

facebook.com/pushedtopurposeministries