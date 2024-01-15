WHAT IS THE DRIVE THRU DIFFERENCE?

The Drive Thru Difference is an easy way for you to make a difference in your community and make someone’s day. It’s faith in action, and it’s really easy. All you have to do is pay for the person’s food or drink behind you in the Drive Thru.

You never know what type of difference you could make in their lives of those around you. The person working at the restaurant sees you making a difference, and the person behind you may even decide to do the same thing for the person behind them.

The next Drive Thru Difference Day will be January 25th!!



Here’s a sample call from someone impacted!

SO, HOW DO YOU TAKE PART?

– Print out the letter below

– Go through your favorite drive thru and place your order

– When you pay, tell the cashier you want to pay for the person behind you.

– Ask them to give the letter you printed out to the person you paid for. This is important so that we can hear about the impact you made on their day.

– Get your order and go on about your day knowing you blessed someone else!

Click the letter below to get a PDF copy you can easily print copies of and keep in your glove box so your always ready to make a difference in someone’s life.