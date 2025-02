Eden Village of Tulsa is thrilled to invite you to a special red carpet event for the premiere of the new movie, No Address, a moving film that sheds light on the realities of homelessness and the resilience of those who face it. On Thursday, February 27th, Eden Village is hosting the Tulsa premiere of this movie at the Cinemark Theater at 7 o’clock. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 (which includes a drink and popcorn). Click HERE!