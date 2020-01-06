FamilyLife’s A Weekend To Remember

Life has a way of overwhelming a marriage. Jobs, kids, activities, errands. Before you know it, checking your e-mail and facebook is more important than carving out a date night. FamilyLife’s Weekend to Remember Marriage Getaway is a chance to reconnect.

FamilyLife’s Weekend to Remember is a time for married & soon-to-be-married couples to rediscover each other and find more intimacy in your life together. The Weekend to Remember Getaway will be hosted at Renaissance Tulsa Hotel February 14th-16th. What you and your spouse will hear during the Weekend to Remember® is not just one couple’s opinion on marriage. Instead, it is the result of more than three decades of biblical research by a team of men and women who distilled what it takes to have a successful marriage and family. Register here and take advantage of discounted registration or by calling 1-800-FL-TODAY. And January 13th to January 27th couples can register at half-price (buy one registration, get one free) when using SAVE50 code!

Weekend to Remember is designed to equip couples with practical, proven principles for strengthening their marriage. During the conference, you will learn how to:

Receive your mate as a gift

Clarify your role as a husband or wife

Resolve conflict in the relationship

Maintain a vital sexual connection

Express forgiveness to one another

Increase your commitment, creating an even deeper level of intimacy

Weekend Atmosphere

Even though you will sit among hundreds of others in a hotel ballroom, the conference is designed just for you to enjoy with your spouse or prospective spouse.

Friday

(Check-in is at 5 p.m. and your first session begins at 7 p.m.)

This is your “welcome to the weekend”! So check in. Grab your breath. Pinch yourself: you really are away at last. Check out our bookstore of best-of-the-best resources (with a few fun goodies, too) to help you navigate life together. And get ready to enjoy yourself.

Our often-hilarious, let’s-get-real speakers will show you exactly how to pursue a marriage that really works―through stories of their own breakthroughs (and epic wipeouts). They’ll help you understand threats to your marriage (which you might not have known were even there), and what’s standing in the way of your communication. (Prepare to laugh a little, too.)

Saturday

(Most Saturdays begin at 8:30 a.m., but check the schedule you received Friday just to be sure. There’s a break for lunch between 12:30-2 p.m., and sessions end before 5 p.m., to ensure you have plenty of time for date night!)

This is the day for the boost your marriage has longed for. Today’s topics help you get closer to the marriage destination you’ve dreamed about, as well as advice on marriage must-haves, handling the sticky parts of marriage (i.e. conflict) in ways that actually work, and…marriage after dark. There’s a strong spiritual element, too, helping you glean principles from the Bible about a great marriage.

Sunday

(The last day of your Weekend begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends around noon.)

We split up into guys and ladies for real talk about being a husband and father, a wife and a mom. And then we look further ahead, to the ways your marriage could change your family—and this world—for the better. And you’re out in time for lunch.