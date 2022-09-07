Food For The Poor – Day Of Hope

Please join KXOJ on September 13th & 14th as we partner with Food For The Poor to send life-saving meals to Ukrainian war refugees.

More than 13 million people in Ukraine have been displaced since the war began, with over 6 million, mostly women and children, fleeing to neighboring countries such as Poland, Moldova, and Romania. WITH THE WAR NOW stretching into seven months, displaced families continue to need food to eat. Food For The Poor has sent millions of meals, but more are needed. Your gift of any amount will speed meals to Ukraine, where they will be distributed by a network of more than 3,500 pastors. You are providing meals AND ministry with your generous gift.

THANK YOU FOR GIVING GENEROUSLY TO FAMILIES WHO HAVE LOST EVERYTHING.

Every dollar releases FOUR meals

$250 gift provides 1000 desperately needed meals

$150 gift provides 600 desperately needed meals

$50 gift provides 200 desperately needed meals

Donate by calling toll-free: 855-880-3663 (FOOD)

or Text KXOJ to 91999

Donate online → → →

Your gift can help save the lives of those who are in desperate need.

Thank you for your generosity.