Food For The Poor Radiothon

Please join KXOJ March 5th and 6th as we partner with Food For The Poor to provide food for a year and water for life to children in the Caribbean and Latin America. In these countries, children under 5 are physically and mentally stunted from a lack of nutrients and clean water.

As you may have seen on local and national TV, Haiti is experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe, the likes that have not been seen since the 2010 earthquake. Emergency Aid is neededfor thousands who have not been able to work or get food since February 7th, when civil unrest began in the country.

To donate, call 855-880-3663 (FOOD) or visit www.foodforthepoor.org/kxoj

$80 provides food for a year & water for life for 1 child.

• $160 provides food for a year & water for life for 2 children.

• $320 or $27/month provides food for a year & water for life

for 1 family.

• $640 or $54 per month provides food for a year & water for

life for 2 families.

• Any size gift will make a difference in the lives of poor

families in the Caribbean and Latin America.