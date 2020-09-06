Please join KXOJ on September 14th & 15th as we partner with Food For The Poor to provide food for a year and water for life to children throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.

Today is your chance to partner with Food For The Poor to provide Emergency Food Relief to countries throughout the Caribbean and Latin America ravished by COVID-19. Throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, the economic impact of COVID-19 has been devastating as hunger turns to starvation for the most vulnerable children. COVID-19 has highlighted the incredible impact of a simple act of kindness. You can make a difference today with your generous gift. Hunger has become starvation.

Your gift of $37 to Food For The Poor provides Emergency Food Relief to a child in the Caribbean or Latin America for the next six months or for just $185 you can provide Emergency Good Relief to five children!

Each generous donation provides life-saving food and clean water to desperate families throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.

Your gift can help save the lives of those who are in desperate need.

Food for a year = 2 meals a day

Water for Life = Food for the Poor works with our partners in each community to provide an appropriate water source.

Thank you for your generosity.

To donate, call 855-880-3663 (FOOD) or just click here.