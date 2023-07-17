For King & Country Dec. 16th

For King & Country brings their Little Drummer Boy Christmas Tour to Tulsa on Saturday night, December 16th! KXOJ presents an unforgettable night of Christmas classics, For King & Country hits and their legendary take on Little Drummer Boy. It’s the perfect way to bring the family out and celebrate the season.

Tickets go on sale July 28th at 10am at the BOK Center box office and online. Watch this page for a special KXOJ pre-sale code and listen every morning to Dave & Katie for a special 12 Days of Christmas in July where you can win a pair of tickets to the show and lots of other exciting gifts as we countdown to For King & Country Tickets!



More about the tour:

Multi-GRAMMY® Award winning duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING + COUNTRY will be bringing their “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | THE 2023 TOUR EXPERIENCE” to BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on December 16 for the very first time. The highly-anticipated annual holiday spectacle will feature an extraordinary production, blending festive visuals and stunning lighting and staging effects, for a high-octane show that the brother duo (made up of Joel and Luke Smallbone) have become known for. With 13 sold-out arena shows in 2022, this year’s Christmas tour will span 16 cities with tickets in high-demand at some of the largest venues across North America and Canada.

Each evening on the tour, for KING + COUNTRY will perform holiday classics and more like their world renowned version of the fan-favorite holiday classic “Little Drummer Boy”, as well hits from their latest Billboard Top 200 album, “What Are We Waiting For?” and other acclaimed projects.

“To sing the most nostalgic songs ever written…to celebrate the miracle of all miracles – God coming to earth, offering redemption…to gather together and to experience it all with you and pepper in a few theatrics and spectacle…these ingredients culminate into what has become our favorite tour of the year!,” says for KING + COUNTRY.

For over a decade, for KING + COUNTRY has garnered a dedicated following, and has won numerous awards and accolades, positioning them as one of the music industry’s most respected and decorated acts. Their chart-topping hits such as “Fix My Eyes,” “God Only Knows,” “Burn the Ships,” and “Love Me Like I Am,” have become anthems for millions around the world, connecting on a deeply personal level and offering inspiration and encouragement. With their live show being hailed as a must-see concert event that continues to wow sold-out crowds around the world, fans can catch for KING + COUNTRY at Tulsa’s BOK Center on December 16th.

For more information, visit: www.forkingandcountry.com.