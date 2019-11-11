For King & Country 4/26/20

94.1 KXOJ and the Mabee Center present For King & Country on the Burn The Ships Tour, Sunday night, April 26th! This is a unique concert with For King & Country performing the entire concert, including the entire album Burn The Ships and all of their hits.
And in honor of burn the ships – the stage and lighting design is conceptually inspired by the bow of a ship, spanning the length of the arena floor to make it their most elaborate and intimate production yet.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 15th at 10am but you can get first pick of seats during the KXOJ pre-sale on THURSDAY starting at 10am. Go to MabeeCenter.com and use the password BURN to get it on the pre-sale.
