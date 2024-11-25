Win Tickets To for KING + COUNTRY Christmas Movie

Experience the magic of A Drummer Boy Christmas LIVE on the big screen! For KING + COUNTRY’s Cinematic Concert Experience is coming to movie theaters everywhere for 5 nights only, December 5-9th. But here’s your opportunity to see it early—KXOJ is giving you exclusive access on December 2nd!

This full Christmas concert, captured live at the Toyota Center in Houston and with footage from the Tulsa show the night before, brings the joy and spirit of the season to life like never before. Don’t miss this unforgettable celebration of the most wonderful time of the year in your hometown.

Sign up below for your opportunity to win early access and join us in kicking off the holiday season in style!

* There are a limited number of passes and winners are selected on a first-come-first-served basis. Registrants selected will receive an email confirmation with details if selected. The theater will be overbooked to ensure full capacity, please arrive early as not all winners are guaranteed a seat.

To buy tickets to a different showing, click the buy tickets link.

It’s all brought to you by Amish Cheese House and Nettie Ann’s Bakery in Chouteau!