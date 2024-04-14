Fort Gibson Bicentennial Party With KXOJ

Join Gary Thompson and KXOJ on Saturday, April 20th, from 9am – 11am, as we broadcast live from the Fort Gibson Bicentennial Party. It’s all happening at the Fort Gibson Soccer Complex, 1059 West Popular Street, in Fort Gibson. Kick off the day at 10am with a lively parade in Downtown Fort Gibson, explore various vendors, food trucks, and activities available from 10am to 4pm. Delight in free live music starting at 12pm (Noon) until 11pm at the Gazebo. Plus enjoy the fun atmosphere at the Fort Music Festival featuring 8 fantastic Oklahoma bands.

Don’t forget to bring your own chair and immerse yourself in some incredible home-grown tunes! This event promises fun for the whole family! Tickets are available for purchase at partyatthefort.com. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience!