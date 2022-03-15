Free Easter Egg Hunt April 2nd

KXOJ and First Baptist Church Sapulpa present a huge Easter Egg Hunt and family celebration, Saturday April 2nd starting at 11am at Kelly Lane Park in Sapulpa. It’s 100% free for your family! There will be 5,000 eggs to hunt for in multiple age groups: birth-5yrs old, Grades 1-5th and an extreme Hunt for youth 6-12th grade. All hunts will have some eggs filled with number slips to receive a larger prize!

We’ll also have free food for your entire family including hotdogs, snow cones, cotton candy and popcorn. Your family can enjoy the Petting Zoo with goats, bunnies, chickens, ducks and pigs and participate in the fishing derby! We’ll also have a free photo booth so you can get your Easter family photos on site! Enjoy the live music while the kids play in the inflatables or try your hand at giant games of connect 4, 9 square, corn hole and more.

There is something for everyone and it’s all free for your family.

SCHEDULE

11:00am Attractions open

11:30am Egg Hunts start in various ages

12:00pm Live Music and Prizes

12:30pm Fishing Derby

Parking map coming soon. Kelly Lane Park is located off E. Taft (Highway 117) in Sapulpa.

