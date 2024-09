October 7-13 is Pastor Appreciation Week and we’re airing shout-outs so you can thank your pastor for all they do! Record your shout-out on the free KXOJ mobile app, or use the website “Leave A Message” button on the bottom-right of this page. Be sure to include your name and the pastor’s name and church. Listen for the shout-outs now throw October 11th!

Presented by Eden’s Structural Solutions.