A new Christmas tradition has begun in Tulsa. Saxophonist Grady Nichols, Andy Chrisman and Kelly Ford come together to present the coolest, smoothest holiday concert of the season. The show, which features traditional and contemporary Christmas music, benefits ALS Patient Services Outreach, a Tulsa-based nonprofit that works with ALS patients and their families. It all happens December 8th at the ORU Mabee Center. Get your tickets now!