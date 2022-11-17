It’s the sixth Annual All-New Grady Nichols Christmas Show featuring Andy Crisman and Kelly Ford. Enjoy upbeat, fun and original performances with familiar Christmas songs on Tuesday evening December 6th at the Mabee Center. A very special thanks to The Linden at Stonehaven Square- Senior Living in Tulsa. All proceeds assist the American Parkinson Disease Association – Oklahoma Chapter. Presented by Gary Johnston Truck and Auto Repair and Don Thornton Automotive Group, Kiowa Kirin and Thomas and Sherri Boyce Foundation.