Guts Girls Night: A Free Women’s Event with Lisa Bevere – August 24th at GUTS Church

Ladies, clear your calendar for Saturday, August 24th at 6:30pm—because Guts Girls Night is back, and this year’s women’s event is going to be unforgettable!

Hosted by Pastor Sandy of GUTS Church, this one-night event features internationally renowned speaker and best-selling author Lisa Bevere—known for her bold, faith-filled messages that ignite purpose and passion in women of all ages.

Whether you’re coming with your small group, your best friends, or walking through the doors solo—this evening is for you. Expect truth. Expect encouragement. Expect connection. And yes… expect to leave refreshed and fired up in your faith.

And here’s the best part? It’s completely free.

Guts Girls Night Women’s Conference

Saturday, August 24th

6:30pm

GUTS Church, Tulsa

FREE Admission

🔗 Visit gutschurch.com/women for full details and directions

Don’t miss this powerful night to gather, grow, and get inspired.