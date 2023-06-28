Hawaii Trip Giveaway





We’ve teamed up with Reading Partners to give you a chance to win a Family Vacation to Hawaii! Listen every weekday July 10-August 4th for keywords you can enter below. Every keyword you hear and enter gives you another chance in this national contest. You can earn up to 60 entries with our 3 keyword per weekday. Listen in the 8am, Noon and 4pm hours for the keyword. When you hear it, you’ll only have until the end of that hour to enter it here before the keyword entry form vanishes!

Official Rules

If you do not see an entry form above, it may because you are not here during a contest hour. Refresh the page during a keyword hour (8am, 12p and 4p Weekdays).