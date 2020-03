How would you like to sit on the floor at the Hits Deep Tour with TobyMac on March 21st at the BOK Center? Well, you can. All you have to do is enter below. Then Listen to Dave & Katie on Fridays (3/6, 3/13, 3/20) and they’ll pick a winner each Friday. It’s Floor Seat Fridays with the Hits Deep Tour and KXOJ!

Name * First Last

Phone *

Email *