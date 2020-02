It’s a Hits Deep Weekend on KXOJ and we have the chance for you to win tickets to TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour at the BOK Center. All you have to do is enter below for your chance to win tickets to see TobyMac, Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson and more on March 21st at the BOK Center. It’s all from your choice for the family, 94.1 KXOJ!

Name * First Last

Phone *

Email *