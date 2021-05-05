Join KXOJ and Hope Children’s Home on Tuesday, May 11th and Wednesday, May 12th as we help feed Children in Honduras.

Hope Children’s Home has been rescuing children in need for over 50 years. Our mission is to rescue children out of desperate situations and give them a safe, loving, godly home. Hope Children’s Home in El Progreso, Honduras began in 2011 and currently can care for up to 40 children. El Progreso is a place of extreme poverty, and we’re so glad we can give these children a safe, loving home where they can learn about Jesus! Thank you for your interest in helping the children of Honduras.

To donate, text Hope to 68-68-68 or click on the Hope Children’s Home Banner

