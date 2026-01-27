Win Passes To See “I Can Only Imagine 2”

WATCH THE TRAILER BELOW!

Join 94.1 KXOJ as we hit the streets and give you a shot at winning FREE passes to a private screening of “I Can Only Imagine 2” on February 15th, brought to you by Nelson Mazda.

Katie Rindt at Letney Jewelers at 6049 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, (Emmaline’s Formal Wear Boutique) on Sunday, February 1st from 1-3pm. We’ll be giving away passes every 10 minutes courtesy of Nelson Mazda.

Then on February 14th join us for a live broadcast at Nelson Mazda where we’ll give away more tickets to our private screening on the 15th at Cinemark Tulsa. It’s a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Weekend!

About the movie: After the breakout success of the song “I Can Only Imagine,” MercyMe’s Bart Millard (John Michael Finley) is living the dream—sold-out arenas, a devoted fan base, and a thriving career. But behind the spotlight, Bart’s past threatens the family he’s built, especially the fragile bond with his son, Sam (Sammy Dell).

When hopeful newcomer Tim Timmons (Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”) joins the band for their biggest tour yet, he unknowingly brings a renewed gratitude to Bart’s life through their unlikely friendship. Bart soon discovers that Tim carries hardships—and secrets—of his own, forcing him to face his past and repair his relationships with Sam and his wife, Shannon (Sophie Skelton), before fame costs him what matters most. Based on the heartfelt true story behind the hit single “Even If,” I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2 is the inspiring next chapter of faith, family, and finding God in the fire.

Directed by Andrew Erwin and Brent McCorkle, written by Brent McCorkle, and starring John Michael Finley, Milo Ventimiglia, Sophie Skelton, Arielle Kebbel, Sammy Dell with Trace Adkins and Dennis Quaid.