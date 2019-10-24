John 3:16 Canned Food Drive

Now through Thanksgiving we’re collecting canned food items to help John 3:16 Mission provide meals for 20,000 men, women & children in our community this Thanksgiving. KXOJ is inviting you to help us out every Saturday in November as we broadcast live from 10 to Noon. We’ll have a small shopping list so it’s an easy way to help AND get your grocery shopping done, too. We’ll also have some fun giving away free prizes. Come see us Saturdays from 10 to noon as together we help feed thousands of hungry people this Thanksgiving at John 3:16

All live broadcasts are from 10a-12p!

Saturday Nov 2nd: Reasor’s, 7114 S. Sheridan, Tulsa

Saturday Nov 9th: Reasor’s, 11116 S. Memorial, Tulsa

Saturday Nov 16th: Wal-Mart, 12912 E. 86th St N, Owasso

Saturday Nov 23rd: Wal-Mart, 4404 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa