Josh Wilson 10/19

The Roadshow Futures Tour featuring Josh Wilson with special guests For All Seasons, Leanna Crawford, and Peabod, is coming to Riverview Baptist Church on Saturday October 19th. Following the success and 10-year run of the Roadshow Tour, Compassion Live announces the first Roadshow Futures Tour. The tour aims to celebrate new and upcoming artists who are the future of Christian music and the Roadshow brand. Headlined by Josh Wilson, and featuring For All Seasons, Leanna Crawford, and Peabod, Roadshow Futures will be a night of fun where you can hear the stars of tomorrow today! Come out and find your new favorite band!

