Josh Wilson September 18th

Illuminations Bible Translation presents the KXOJ 45th Anniversary Celebration, with one more concert to wrap up the season! On September 18th, we’ll be in Bixby with JOSH WILSON in concert at Charley Young Event Park, welcomed by American Waste Control.



This Texas-native started playing piano at nine years old, then took up guitar and drums when he was 10. From there, he never looked back. During his high school years, he continued to hone his musicianship, and eventually he fell in love with songwriting at Nashville’s Belmont University. A self-described introvert with an aversion to the spotlight, Wilson never dreamed he’d be the one behind the mic, but God had other plans.

Since signing his first record deal with Sparrow in 2006, Wilson has become a staple at radio, amassing multiple top 10 hits on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart, including “Savior, Please,” “I Refuse,” “Fall Apart,” “Carry Me,” “Before the Morning,” and “That Was Then, This Is Now.” He’s toured with some of the genre’s biggest acts, including Third Day, Steven Curtis Chapman, Matthew West, Casting Crowns, and Building 429.

Come see Josh WIlson on Sunday night, September 18th at 7:00pm- Sponsored by American Waste Control, North Carolina Furniture Mart, The Music Store, ah-Sigh-e and presented by Illuminations Bible Translation- take the 12 verse challenge at illuminations.bible.