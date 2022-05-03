Katie Nichole May 22nd

Illuminations Bible Translation presents the KXOJ 45th Anniversary Celebration, with free concerts all summer long! On May 22nd, we’re kicking things off in Bixby with Katie Nichole live at Charlie Young Event Park.
21-year-old Nichole created the current #1 song “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” from words in her prayer journal that were written in the midst of a global health crisis and in response to her own story of suffering, hope and healing. She suffered for years with scoliosis before a new doctor took out the metal rods that had been placed in her back and her spine miraculously went straight, no longer giving her pain. See an inspiring visual story of her going from bedridden to where she is at today at www.instagram.com/p/CcOQDlxvobh.
Now, well over 175 million people across a wide variety of backgrounds around the world have heard the “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” chorus on various social media platforms. Thousands more are sharing the song along with their own heartwarming, sometimes heartbreaking, stories on TikTok as the viral track continues to circle the globe.
Come see Katie Nichole at her Tulsa debut Sunday night, May 22nd at 7pm- free at Charlie Young Event Park in Bixby. Sponsored by North Carolina Furniture Mart and The Music Store and presented by Illuminations Bible Translation- take the 12 verse challenge at illuminations.bible.
SPONSORED BY
About the Artists
About Katie Nichole:
“If I had one thing that I could say to people, it’s that God is a God of healing.”
Singer/songwriter, and new Centricity Music signee, Katy Nichole doesn’t make this statement lightly. She’s experienced supernatural healing in her own life. And her unwavering belief in God’s ability to heal and the power of prayer have swiftly turned her into a viral sensation thanks to her debut single, “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” now sound-tracking millions of personal stories on TikTok and Instagram. The song, however, finds its genesis in Katy’s own narrative—a story of suffering, hope, and prayers for healing.
Long before TikTok was even a social platform, Katy was singing in her church choir. By 14, she was writing songs and leading worship. “My earliest memories of feeling the Lord’s presence were when I was singing and when I had a song in my heart,” Katy recalls. “Singing has always been that place for me where I’m at my best—it’s the best feeling ever.”
Despite her natural gifting and obvious passion for the art form, Katy headed to college thinking she would pursue a profession in the medical field, content to allow music to remain a hobby. “Funny enough, after being certified as a medical assistant, doors started to close in that area; and they started to open in music. I began to think, OK, God, I think You see something different than what I wanted for my own life,” Katy says. “I think our desires are sometimes different than what God has planned for us. A lot of times, we’ll think it’s going to be a certain way, and then God’s like, ‘Nope, this story is going to look a little different.’”
Katy’s journey to a recording contract—one of those open doors—also looks different than most. Her relationship with both music and God is inextricably intertwined with her path to health and wholeness. “For three years, I was in excruciating pain every single day,” the budding artist reveals. “And no one could tell me why.”
Parking & Details (click to enlarge)
Charlie Young Event Park is located in the Bixby Downtown River District. From the Tulsa Metro, take Memorial south to 151st. Downtown 2 blocks southeast of the intersection. From Glenpool and Jenks, take highway 63 east into Bixby.
In the event of sever weather, an indoor alternate location will be announce the day of the show. Listen to KXOJ for updates.