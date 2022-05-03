Katie Nichole May 22nd

About Katie Nichole:

“If I had one thing that I could say to people, it’s that God is a God of healing.”

Singer/songwriter, and new Centricity Music signee, Katy Nichole doesn’t make this statement lightly. She’s experienced supernatural healing in her own life. And her unwavering belief in God’s ability to heal and the power of prayer have swiftly turned her into a viral sensation thanks to her debut single, “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” now sound-tracking millions of personal stories on TikTok and Instagram. The song, however, finds its genesis in Katy’s own narrative—a story of suffering, hope, and prayers for healing.

Long before TikTok was even a social platform, Katy was singing in her church choir. By 14, she was writing songs and leading worship. “My earliest memories of feeling the Lord’s presence were when I was singing and when I had a song in my heart,” Katy recalls. “Singing has always been that place for me where I’m at my best—it’s the best feeling ever.”

Despite her natural gifting and obvious passion for the art form, Katy headed to college thinking she would pursue a profession in the medical field, content to allow music to remain a hobby. “Funny enough, after being certified as a medical assistant, doors started to close in that area; and they started to open in music. I began to think, OK, God, I think You see something different than what I wanted for my own life,” Katy says. “I think our desires are sometimes different than what God has planned for us. A lot of times, we’ll think it’s going to be a certain way, and then God’s like, ‘Nope, this story is going to look a little different.’”

Katy’s journey to a recording contract—one of those open doors—also looks different than most. Her relationship with both music and God is inextricably intertwined with her path to health and wholeness. “For three years, I was in excruciating pain every single day,” the budding artist reveals. “And no one could tell me why.”