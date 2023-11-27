When For King & Country come to Tulsa for their spectacular Christmas concert on December 16th, we want to give someone the royal treatment and make them our King or Queen For A Day!

Sponsored by Video Revolution and Snow’s Furniture, we’re giving you the chance to nominate someone you know who deserves to be a king or queen for this special day.

One winner and their guest will watch the entire concert from front row seats and take home souvenir lanyards and tour t-shirts as keepsakes. When they get home, they also will enjoy their new royal status with a new recliner from Snow’s Furniture and a new 65″ 4K television from Video Revolution!

Nominate your King or Queen candidate below. Deadline for entries is December 10th and we’ll proclaim our King or Queen for a day live on the morning show December 12th!