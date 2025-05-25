KXOJ At Jenks America Food Truck Festival ’25

Join Dave Weston and KXOJ at the Jenks America Food Truck Festival, Presented by True Blue Heating and Cooling, this Saturday from 11a-1p!

Food lovers, get ready! Your favorite annual event returns on Saturday, May 31st, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.!

Join us on Main Street Jenks for a day filled with delicious eats from the region’s best food trucks, plus a variety of unique vendors to explore. Whether you’re craving sweet, savory, or something in between, there’s something for everyone. This event is free to attend, so bring your friends, family, and appetite for a fun-filled day in downtown Jenks! Thank you to our sponsors, Okie Food Trucks, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, First Oklahoma Bank, and ecoLINK.