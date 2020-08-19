KXOJ Blood Drive!

If you’ve been looking for a way to help out during these unusual times, then make sure to join KXOJ and the Oklahoma Blood Institute for the Dream Vacation Blood Drive on Saturday, August 29 from 8AM to 3PM at the Tandy Family YMCA at 5005 S Darlington Ave in Tulsa, where you could win a 7-night getaway to Big Cedar Lodge courtesy of Fundraisingtrips.org! One lucky donor will win, but every donor will receive a summer t-shirt!

Donor’s can also donate at OBI Donor Centers around the state. Click here for locations.

Here’s your chance to help those in need with a blood donation. Since there’s no substitute for blood, the supply must constantly be renewed. All donations will be tested for Covid-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.

All donors who give blood at this drive will:

Be entered for a chance to win 7-night stay at Big Cedar Lodge near Branson, Missouri for 4, courtesy of Fundraisingtrips.orgTrip to be booked Spring of 2021.

And receive: ‘Gone Savin’ Lives’ t-shirt featuring a retro camper coupon for a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit from Whataburger Choice of one free entry to Science Museum Oklahoma or Frontier City in Oklahoma City or two free entries to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park in Tulsa



Mask required.

Appointments needed to participate. Call 877-340-8777 or click here to reserve your spot.

Although all blood types are needed, those with o-negative type blood are especially encouraged to donate. O-negative blood is the universal blood type and can be used by anyone in emergency need when a patient’s blood type has not yet been identified. According to the American association of blood banks (AABB), those with o-negative blood type make up only nine percent of the national population. If you or someone you know has O-negative blood, please ask them to donate as soon as possible.

We never know if a person needing blood might be our loved one, neighbor, or co-worker. Families with loved ones in life-threatening situations have so many concerns. It is immensely comforting when there is no need to worry about the availability of blood.

Each donor can save as many as three people’s lives: Your red blood cells may go to a patient having surgery, your platelets to a child with cancer, or your plasma to burn victims.

CDC GUIDELINES AND SOCIAL DISTANCING

Oklahoma Blood Institute will follow CDC Guidelines during all blood drives

Appointments are needed to participate to help ensure social distancing

All Oklahoma Blood Institute staff will wear face masks

All donors will be required to wear a mask

Temperatures will be taken of all donors and staff before entering the blood drive

Blood Donation Frequently Asked Questions:

Who: All healthy adults are encouraged to give blood. Age and weight criteria:

16 years old; ≥ 125 lbs. with parental consent

17 years old; ≥ 125 lbs.

18 years or older; ≥ 110 lbs.

Getting older does not make people ineligible to donate. People who feel well and can do normal day-to-day activities can probably donate. People can give blood every 56 days.

How long does it take?