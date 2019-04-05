KXOJ Presents A Free Movie Weekend

It’s a FREE movie weekend as KXOJ presents a sneak peak of the movie “BREAKTHROUGH” Monday night at Cinemark Tulsa on 71st street. Nicole C Mullen says BREAKTHROUGH is a great movie with a miraculous storyline and excellent acting! It’s an A-level film and I would definitely give it two thumbs up! Great for the whole family!” Seating is first come first serve. To reserve tickets for Monday’s free screening sign-up below and we’ll see you at Cinemark Theatre Monday with 94.1 KXOJ.

Find out more and see the trailer by clicking here!

* There are a limited number of passes and winners are selected on a first come first served basis. Registrants selected will receive an email confirmation with details if selected. The theater will be overbooked to ensure full capacity, please arrive early as not all winners are guaranteed a seat.