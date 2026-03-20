Win A Resurrection Cross Necklace

Easter is a season that reminds us of hope, renewal, and the promise of new life. To celebrate, KXOJ has partnered with Letney Jewelers for a special Easter giveaway centered on a meaningful new piece of jewelry being unveiled this year – the Resurrection Cross Necklace.

The story behind the Resurrection Cross goes back nearly twenty-five years, when God placed the idea on Mike Letney’s heart for the design and this Easter season, he is finally unveiling the necklace for the first time. The Resurrection Cross serves as a reminder of what Easter represents: new life in our relationships, in our health, in our finances, and for our souls.

To celebrate the unveiling, KXOJ and Letney Jewelers are giving listeners the chance to win one of these special pieces. Three winners will each receive a Resurrection Cross Necklace, including a 20-inch adjustable chain.

Letney Jewelers is known for its distinctive designs, including the popular Original Tulip Rings, often described as “the flowers she really wants.” While Letney Jewelers operates primarily online at LetneyJewelers.com, this Easter season marks the official introduction of the Resurrection Cross Necklace.

How to Enter

Register below for your chance to win one of three Resurrection Cross Necklaces with winners announced on Good Friday morning with Dave & Katie, just in time for Easter weekend.