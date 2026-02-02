Win A Letney Jewelers Original Tulip Ring For Valentines Day

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and if you’re looking to go beyond the usual flowers and chocolates, KXOJ has partnered with Letney Jewelers to help you give a gift that lasts.

Letney Jewelers is known for its iconic Original Tulip Ring. A timeless, meaningful piece that’s become a favorite Valentine’s gift for couples who want something more personal than a bouquet. It’s even inspired a favorite saying among Letney fans: “Give her the flowers she really wants.”

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, KXOJ and Letney Jewelers are giving listeners a chance to win an unforgettable Valentine’s package. Three winners will each receive a certificate for their very own Original Tulip Ring, paired with a Valentine’s certificate to The Melting Pot, creating the perfect blend of a meaningful gift and a romantic night out.

Letney Jewelers is an online-only brand, making the Original Tulip Ring a gift that feels both exclusive and intentional. It’s designed to be worn long after Valentine’s Day has passed. Visit Letney Jewelers online.

This Valentine’s promotion runs on KXOJ from February 2 through February 12. All three Tulip Ring prizes will be awarded on Friday, February 13th, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

How to Enter

Register below for your chance to win one of three Original Tulip Rings (each valued at $275), plus a $100 Valentine’s certificate to The Melting Pot, and make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable.