Win “Light Of The World” Passes

It’s AD 30 and everyone is expectantly awaiting the coming Messiah. While Jesus isn’t exactly what they imagined, there is something special about this man. Soon, John, James, Andrew, Peter, and their new friends begin to follow Jesus on an unexpected adventure. This beautiful, 2D-animated story of Jesus is told through the eyes of his beloved young friend, the Apostle John. From the beginning of Jesus’ ministry through his crucifixion and resurrection, LIGHT OF THE WORLD powerfully illustrates how Jesus of Nazareth changed the world forever and still changes lives today! LIGHT OF THE WORLD opens in theaters September 5.

