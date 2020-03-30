Listen to KXOJ anywhere you have an Alexa device! First, enable to KXOJ skill in the Alexa app. On some speakers, you can just say “Alexa, enable the KXOJ skill.” Once you have done that, just say “Alexa, play KXOJ” and you’ll have as available anytime! if you have multiple speakers in the house, you can use the app to play the station on all speakers at the same time!

If you have a google smart speaker, just say “Hey Google, play KXOJ” and that will work also!

Enjoy!

Link to our skills: (login to your Amazon account, click enable and they will be ready on your speakers)

KXOJ: Click here

KXOJ2: Click here