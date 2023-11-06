KXOJ’s Little Drummer Boy or Girl Contest

When For King & Country come to Tulsa’s BOK Center for their Christmas concert on December 16th, your child could be the official Little Drummer Boy or Girl! Our official drummer boy or girl will win 4 tickets to the show plus meet & greet passes to meet For King & Country in person where they will sign your official drum head to take home! The official drummer boy or girl will also appear on screen before the show to welcome all of Tulsa to the concert!

This contest is sponsored by The Music Store in the Briar Village shopping center on 31st between Memorial and Mingo. Got a young drummer? Get gear and lessons at The Music Store!

To enter, upload a photo below. It can be any kind of photo that you think would suggest that your child would make a great drummer boy or girl. You can dress them up like the concert poster, or just share a favorite family Christmas photo. It’s up to you!