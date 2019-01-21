It’s amazing how good a little compliment, or a note of encouragement can make you feel. And now through Valentine’s week you can help blanket love and joy all over the Tulsa area with sticky notes.

We call it Love That Sticks! You never know who might see your note and be reminded they’re loved, or that someone cares.

It’s simple–just grab a pad of post-it notes and stick them in random places around the city. It could be a co-workers desk, a mirror, even bathroom stall! You can use the encouraging notes we’ve come up with below (just print and cut), or use the your own blank ones to come up with encouraging messages of your own.

Share the notes you pass out or fine on social media using #kxojlovethatsticks

Love That Sticks is sponsored by Tulsa Moms and Nick’s tree Service.

Part of our Love That Sticks campaign is giving married couples the opportunity to build a deeper relationship at the Weekend To Remember Marriage Getaway, February 22-24th at the Tulsa Renaissance Hotel. LEARN MORE

