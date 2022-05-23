Mac Powell June 24th

Illuminations Bible Translation presents the KXOJ 45th Anniversary Celebration, with free concerts all summer long! On June 24th, we’ll be in Owasso with MAC POWELL in concert at Redbud Festival Park, welcomed by First Bank of Owasso.



Mac Powell is best known as the 4-time Grammy winning voice of the band THIRD DAY, who recorded 28 #1 songs and sold over 10 million albums before their retirement in 2018. Now, Mac Powell is a solo artist with a brand new album called NEW CREATION and will be sharing his own songs as well as some Third Day favorites.

Come see Mac Powell on Friday night, June 24th at 7pm- free at Redbud Event Park in Owasso. Sponsored by North Carolina Furniture Mart and The Music Store and presented by Illuminations Bible Translation- take the 12 verse challenge at illuminations.bible.