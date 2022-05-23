Mac Powell June 24th

Illuminations Bible Translation presents the KXOJ 45th Anniversary Celebration, with free concerts all summer long! On June 24th, we’ll be in Owasso with MAC POWELL in concert at Redbud Festival Park, welcomed by First Bank of Owasso.
Mac Powell is best known as the 4-time Grammy winning voice of the band THIRD DAY, who recorded 28 #1 songs and sold over 10 million albums before their retirement in 2018. Now, Mac Powell is a solo artist with a brand new album called NEW CREATION and will be sharing his own songs as well as some Third Day favorites.
Come see Mac Powell on Friday night, June 24th at 7pm- free at Redbud Event Park in Owasso. Sponsored by North Carolina Furniture Mart and The Music Store and presented by Illuminations Bible Translation- take the 12 verse challenge at illuminations.bible.
About the Artist
Mac Powell grew up in a small town in Alabama. His love for music began at an early age as both of his parents would sing and play guitar around the house. Mac soon began to sing in the local country church by day, and listen to his Dad’s record collection by night.
When Mac was a sophomore in high school, he moved to Atlanta, GA where his passion for music and faith found an outlet in the band THIRD DAY. Over the past 25 years THIRD DAY has helped transform Christian music and built a devoted fan base while traveling the world many times over, selling 10 million albums, earning 4 Grammy awards, 1 American Music Award, 24 Dove Awards, and by being inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.
Since Third Day’s farewell tour in 2018 Mac released a country album “Back Again” under the banner “Mac Powell And The Family Reunion” and then released his debut solo Christian album “New Creation”. Mac is on staff at Church of the Apostles in Atlanta, GA where he lives with his wife Aimee and their five children.