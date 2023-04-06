MercyMe, TobyMac, Zach Williams 11/9

Get ready to experience the ultimate Christian music event of the year! For the first time ever, three of the biggest names in Christian music – MercyMe, TobyMac and Zach Williams – are teaming up for an unforgettable concert tour. November 9th at BOK Center, KXOJ welcomes MercyMe, TobyMac and Zach Williams.

With chart-topping hits, passionate lyrics, and a commitment to spreading God’s love through music, MercyMe, TobyMac and Zach Williams take the stage to perform fan favorites and deliver an uplifting experience that will leave you feeling inspired. Get your tickets now, and get ready to sing, dance, and worship with MercyMe, TobyMac and Zach Williams!

Before tickets go on sale April 14th, we’re giving you a chance to win them! Text the word ULTIMATE to 918-236-0941 and then listen to Dave & Katie at 7:20 every weekday morning. If you hear your name, you’ll have 9 minutes and 41 seconds to call in and claim your tickets in the first 5 rows!

TICKETS ON SALE APRIL 14th