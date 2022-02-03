KXOJ and Moody’s Jewelry have teamed up to give you and your sweetie a fantastic Valentine’s Day with the Moody’s Kiss Cam! Starting February 5th, post a photo of you and your significant other smooching on our Facebook page and include the hashtag #moodyskisscam on your post. Tell your friends to LIKE your post! We’ll take entries through February 13th at midnight and on the morning of Valentine’s Day, Dave & Katie will choose one photo at random from the top 10 “liked” photos to win a Halo Pendant necklace from Moody’s valued at $1495.

Official Contest Rules

1. How to Enter the Contest:

a. The KXOJ #MoodysKissCam will give listeners an opportunity to win a Halo Pendant necklace from Moody’s Jewelry valued at $1495. Contest dates are February 5, 2022-Feb 13th, 2022. The contest will be on the KXOJ Facebook page (KXOJTulsa). ALL QUALIFIERS MUST BE 18 YEARS OLD OR OLDER, NO EXCEPTIONS.

b. To participate in the contest, listeners must have:

c. A personal Facebook account, take a picture of you kissing, post that picture on the KXOJ Facebook page, under the Moody’s Jewelers post pinned to the top of the age, have all Facebook friends “like” that picture. The image must be family-friendly and is subject to removal from the contest by SMG management if it’s deemed vulgar and/or offensive.

2. Eligibility Restrictions:

a.The contest is open to all listeners 18 and older who are legal residents of the State of Oklahoma (must provide proof of ID). Military entrants without state IDs must establish proof of residence in the State of Oklahoma to be considered. Employees of Stephens Media Group, affiliated advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other radio stations in the Tulsa, OK metropolitan area, and the members of their immediate households are ineligible to participate or win.

3. Prizes

a. Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Stephens Media Group reserves the right to change the actual prize for any contest, as long as the cash value stays the same.

4. Selection of Winners:

a.Decisions of station management with respect to the contest are final.

KXOJ #MoodysKissCam contest will be conducted by Stephens Media Group. The winner will be selected by random drawing from the 10 photos receiving the most “likes” on their photo by Sunday, February 11th at midnight, NO EXCEPTIONS.

5. Conditions:

a. Payment of all federal, state, and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes awarded to winners will be reported, if required, on IRS Form 1099 or the equivalent, and a winner of a prize valued at more than $600 may be required to acknowledge the prize valuation at the time of the award.

b. By participating in the contest, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, picture, or other likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the prize.

c. Contest winners will be required to sign a liability release and indemnification prior to acceptance of any prize valued at $600.00 or greater or where a prize includes the provision of transportation, whether or not such transportation is provided by Stephens Media Group Pursuant to the liability release, the winners will agree to hold Stephens Media Group, its corporate licensee and all officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, sponsors and representatives of each of them harmless against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or contest.

6. Stephens Media Group reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest in its sole determination. Any change will become effective upon announcement of the change on-air.

7. No purchase is necessary. The contest is void where prohibited.

8. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant’s disqualifications at the discretion of the station.

9. Copies of the written contest rules are available during regular business hours at the main studio of Stephens Media Group, 2448 E. 81st Suite 5700. Tulsa, Ok 74137.