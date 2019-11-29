Moody’s Mondays – Christmas In December

Get ready for Moody’s Mondays in December from Moody’s Jewelry and KXOJ. Listen to Heather Miles and log on to the KXOJ Facebook page on Mondays from 11am through 1pm. We’ll draw our weekly winner and post to Facebook and announce the winner on the air. All the days you can play along are listed below! It’s all from your friends at Moody’s Jewelry and 94.1 KXOJ!

*December 2nd from 11a-1p – win a 10k Pave Diamond Crossover Pendant

*December 9th from 11a-1p – win a Sterling Silver Oval Stone – multi colored bracelet

*December 16th from 11a-1p – win a Sterling Silver Swirl with diamond pendant and a SS swirl with diamond earrings

Click here for official rules