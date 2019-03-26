Newsboys United Spring Flyaway

KXOJ and The Phone Doctors are giving away a trip to the beach to see NEWSBOYS UNITED in concert! We’ll fly you and a guest to West Palm Beach, Florida for a weekend of fun including tickets and meet & greet passes to see NEWSBOYS UNITED under the stars along with Michael W. Smith!

To enter, text the word NEWSBOYS to 460-KXOJ. That’s 918-460-5965. We’ll draw a winner on Friday morning, April 12th. Listen for bonus entry chances soon courtesy of The Phone Doctors and KXOJ!

Newsboys are back with a musical celebration that joins the veteran band’s past and future. United is more than just an album. This re-imagining melds old and new versions of this GRAMMY-nominated, platinum-selling act into a modern day supergroup. It’s also the follow-up to 2018’s history-making “Newsboys United Tour,” which welcomed back band founder Peter Furler and beloved alum Phil Joel. Newsboys also includes frontman Michael Tait (dc Talk) and longtime members Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein and Jody Davis. The album releases May 17th.

The project’s debut single, “Greatness of Our God,” is a triumphant worship track with a unifying message of hope. Vocals are shared between Furler and Tait, and rounded out by the entire band, delivering a multi-layered experience that reminds us why Newsboys have endured for decades. The entire album resonates with passion and heart, making it sure to thrill Newsboys fans past, present and future.

One of the most influential bands in Christian music history, Newsboys have sold more than 8 million units and delivered 33 No. 1 radio hits, earning four GRAMMY nods and multiple Dove Awards. Their platinum-certified megahit “God’s Not Dead” inspired one of the most popular Christian film franchises of all time.

TRACK LISTING

Beautiful Story

Fearless

Greatness of Our God

Love One Another

Never Setting Sun

Never Too Far Away

Only the Son (Yeshua)

Set Me Ablaze

Symphony

This I Know

Worth Fighting For

*Not final sequence