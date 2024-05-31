Join Picture In Scripture Amphitheater for their Final Season!

Bring your family and journey into a world of love, loyalty, and redemption as Picture In Scripture Amphitheater proudly presents “Ruth: The Story of Redemption.” Witness the remarkable tale of a young widow who embarks on a journey of faith and courage. You’ll experience Ruth’s unwavering commitment as she stays by her mother-in-law Naomi’s side. Witness the profound message of hope as Ruth’s story unfolds before your eyes at Picture In Scripture Amphitheater, Grand Lake during the FINAL SEASON, on Friday and Saturday nights from June 14th to July 27th.