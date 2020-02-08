Play High/Low To Win For King & Country Tickets!

Are you good at guessing games? Well KXOJ has the chance for you to win FLOOR tickets to see For King & Country at the Mabee Center on April 26th. Get ready for High/Low with a nautical twist! Here’s how it works. Listen every day between 2/10-2/14 at 7:50a, 8:50a, 3:50p and 4:50p for your chance to play. All you have to do is guess where your seats are. Are they on the Port side or the starboard side? Not only that you’ll also have to tell us which row they’re in. If you guess correctly, you’ll win a pair of floor tickets for the Burn The Ships World Tour at the Mabee Center. So get ready to set sail with For King & Country from your choice for the family, 94.1 KXOJ!