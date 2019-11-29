Help us fill 450 stockings with Project Joy

94.1 KXOJ, Mark Allen Auto Group, Amber Marie & Company & Sparks Reed Architecture & Interiors invite you to be a part of Project Joy to bring Hope to Tulsa Kids this holiday season. Project Joy will provide stockings filled with essentials and a small gift to approximately 450 at-risk children through The Parent Child Center of Tulsa.

These stockings will be given directly from the parents or guardian to the children, giving parent and child a joyful Christmas. You can simply donate to Project Joy and we’ll build the stockings to be delivered for Christmas, or you can fill your own stockings with the items listed below.

We have to act fast! The deadline to give or make a stocking is this Friday, December 6th. Give online now. It’s all brought to you by Project Joy, Amber Marie & Company, Mark Allen Auto Group, Sparks Reed Architecture & Interiors and Your Choice For The Family, 94.1 KXOJ.

Want to make your own stocking? Here’s what you’ll need:

Remember, if you give online we’ll do the rest! We’ll get the items and assemble the stockings! Just click the button below to donate securely online. On the Designation drop-down box choose Project Joy. This is a tax-deductible donation so give generously and help us reach 450 children this Christmas.