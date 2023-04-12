Owasso’s highly anticipated annual event, the Redbud Festival Days, is just around the corner! Starting on May 4th and running until May 6th, this exciting festival will take place at the Redbud Festival Park, promising three days of non-stop entertainment, food, and fun for visitors of all ages.

The festivities will kick off on Thursday with a lively Gathering on Main, and the following two days will be jam-packed with a variety of activities including business showcases, recreational activities, and delicious food offerings. With so much to do and see, there’s never a dull moment at the Redbud Festival Days.

To round off the festivities, the festival will close out on Saturday with a cookout lunch at the Redbud Festival Park. Whether you’re a local business, resident, or just visiting the area, there’s plenty of opportunities to get involved and be a part of this incredible festival.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of Owasso’s biggest event of the year! Mark your calendars for May 4th-6th and get ready for a weekend of unforgettable memories at the Redbud Festival Days.

